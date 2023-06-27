SGCA invites pioneering writers in government communication

Sharjah [UAE], June 27 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has called on international academic and educational pioneers, including researchers and writers in government communication and public influence, to showcase their exceptional work in communication sciences in the tenth edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA).

Recognising outstanding works, research and publications in communication sciences that capitalise on the growing array of traditional and modern communication tools and their public influence, the award aims to support educational and academic institutions, advance academic research in communication and media, and provide a conducive environment for professionals in this realm. SGCA is accepting submissions across its categories until August 15, 2023.

Among the global categories of the 10th edition of SGCA, the "Best Applied Scientific Research in Government Communication" recognises researchers, and educational and academic government institutions that address the challenges of government communication and present practical communication solutions and methodologies.

The award celebrates two winners through its subcategories: "Individual or Group Research" and "Research by Government, Semi-Government, or Private Entity". Through these categories, SGCA aims to create a broader positive impact through institutional and government communication while also engaging the theoretical and academic facets that support the success of the communication process system.

Acknowledging the crucial contribution of research to the progress of public communication, SGCA is introducing the global category of "Best Writer or Author in Government Communication Sciences". The award celebrates authors who offer fresh perspectives and valuable knowledge, greatly influencing government communication and its implementation. To ensure credibility, the award honours publications accredited by academic institutions with significant circulation.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) invites all entities and individuals to submit their applications for the SGCA award by August 15, 2023. Interested parties are required to complete an online submission on the website www.igcc.ae, ensuring all necessary information is accurately provided.

The SGCA, launched by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, is a pioneering initiative in the region that aims to recognise and celebrate groundbreaking ideas. This prestigious award honours innovative concepts that foster collaboration within societies on domestic, regional, and international levels, ultimately paving the way for future accomplishments. To ensure fairness and transparency, the evaluation of submissions is conducted by a distinguished jury committee and specialised subcommittees comprising renowned experts and academics. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor