Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak to delay launch of China's 3rd aircraft carrier: Reports

With the severe lockdown measures in place in China's economic hub of Shanghai, the defence industry of the country might face a setback with a delay in the launch of China's third aircraft carrier, media reports said.

The third aircraft carrier of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) after Liaoning and Shandong, was scheduled for launch on the 73rd anniversary of PLAN on April 23, Sputnik News Agency reported citing Hong Kong media.

The ongoing outbreak in Shanghai has caused a delay in the delivery of some key components for the ship, the report said citing Hong Kong media sources.

Another source told the newspaper that the launching ceremony could also be postponed due to organizational difficulties amid the outbreak, the report said.

On March 28, Shanghai's population of 25 million was put under lockdown in connection with a new outbreak of coronavirus cases. Originally planned to last until April 5, it was later extended indefinitely due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections. The city confirmed 24,820 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Getting supplies across the country has become a steep challenge, with some expressways closed, and truck drivers ensnared in quarantine or at thousands of highway health checkpoints.

Across China, cities are locking down their residents, supply lines are rupturing, and officials are scrambling to secure the movement of basic goods -- as the country's largest-ever recorded outbreak of COVID-19 threatens to spiral into a national crisis of the government's own making.

The zero-covid policy of the government has sparked mounting frustration and anger in Shanghai and threatens more disruption amplifying the risks for the Communist Party.

( With inputs from ANI )

