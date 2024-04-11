Sharjah Airport shares Eid Al Fitr joy with passengers

Sharjah [UAE], April 11 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Airport shared the joy of Eid Al Fitr with passengers, celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in an atmosphere filled with happiness and joy, fitting the aestheticsof Eid and its religious and social meanings.

The Airport employees welcomed passengers, while offering sweets and hospitality. This initiative, which Sharjah Airport regularly implements, is part of its institutional values to enhance social communication with passengers and add unforgettable value to their occasions and holidays of all kinds, contributing to their preparation for spending unique times and special moments with their families and friends throughout the Eid days in the emirate of Sharjah.

Passengers expressed their happiness with this warm gesture from Sharjah Airport and shared their keenness to make Sharjah Airport their first choice for trips to and from the UAE, due to the leading service system it dedicates to passengers and customers while caring for their comfort and safety.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor