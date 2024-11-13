Sharjah announces full events programme for UAE's 53rd Union Day celebrations

Sharjah [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee has announced its programme of events and celebrations to mark the UAE's 53rd National Day (Eid Al Etihad) and reflect on the country's journey of resilience, determination and success.

Union Day is an opportunity for the people of the UAE to renew their loyalty to the nation and its leadership, with all seven emirates uniting in a chain of solidarity and celebration. Sharjah will embrace the occasion with a series of celebrations evoking a sense of pride and a renewed commitment to national development.

Sharjah's Union Day Celebration Committee today announced a programme running from November 21 to December 2 featuring headline events that celebrate the UAE's achievements and heritage across the emirate's key cultural and tourist sites.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee, extended his congratulations to the wise leadership and expressed his gratitude the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah in organising the celebrations. He commended the efforts of all committee members and entities contributing to the celebrations, underscoring the importance of these activities to both citizens and residents.

Al Midfa said, "Union Day (Eid Al Etihad) reaffirms 'our national identity as a truly global country that champions the value of tolerance. Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities taking place in Sharjah to celebrate the achievements resulting from the vision and ambition of our leadership and the determination and resilience of our people."

He added: "The anniversary of the Eid Al Itihad is a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to the nation and its leadership. It is also an opportunity to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to strengthening the UAE's standing as a leading global destination for tourism, investment, and living, as well as a beacon of progress and prosperity." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor