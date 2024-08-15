Sharjah Award for Public Finance launches third edition

Dubai [UAE], August 15 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD), in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), launched the third edition of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance. The award aims to promote a culture of excellence in Arab financial institutions by adopting excellence standards and sharing best practices.

The announcement was made during a ceremony attended by key officials, including Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of SFD, and Salem Youssef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Sheikh Rashid emphasised the award's role in advancing public finance and promoting sustainable development.

Salem Al Qaseer highlighted the expansion of the award, which now includes 22 categories, and announced plans for promotional visits and workshops across Arab countries.

The new cycle will also host the second Arab Financial Forum, with previous winners offering guidance to participants. Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of ARADO, stressed the importance of the award in enhancing the performance of Arab financial institutions.

An introductory presentation explained the criteria and categories of the award, with registration open from August 2024 to April/May 2025. (ANI/WAM)

