Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work calls for innovative volunteer initiatives in its 21st edition

Sharjah [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW), in its 21st edition, encourages government entities to compete in its three awards designed to drive positive change through innovative volunteer initiatives.

The 'Best Initiator of Volunteering Opportunities Award' is tailored for government agencies that establish innovative and successful volunteer activities for the community.

The 'Distinguished Supporter Award for Volunteer Work' is intended for government entities that provide financial, knowledge-based, or policy assistance to volunteer work programmes.

The 'Best Voluntary Initiative Award' is aimed at any government entity that launches voluntary action to tackle social problems, support sustainable development projects, or increase community living standards. The endeavour must be one-of-a-kind, undertaken personally or collaboratively, non-official, and produce clear, significant outcomes within the participation year.

Fatima Musa Al Balushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, said that the award encourages government agencies to be creative and original in their voluntary initiatives to foster innovative volunteer experiences that deliver tangible social impact and drive positive change across all sectors.

Deadline for submissions is January 15, 2024. Entires shall be submitted at sva.shj.ae, by phone at 0504676709, or by email at info@sva.shj.ae.(ANI/WAM)

