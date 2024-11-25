Sharjah Chamber highlights efforts to support business councils in strengthening emirate's economic position

Sharjah [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) showcased its efforts to solidify the emirate's position as a leading economic hub, reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives and events that strengthen connections between business communities. It also emphasised its role in empowering the private sector and driving sustainable economic growth by providing a dynamic and investment-friendly business environment.

These remarks were made during the Sharjah Chamber's participation in the Sharjah-Pakistan Business Forum, hosted by the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah). Organised in collaboration with the newly established Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah operating under the Chamber's umbrella, the forum brought together more than 200 investors and entrepreneurs representing various economic sectors from both sides.

In his address, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, underscored the significance of the business forum and its outcomes, which are projected to create new opportunities for collaboration between businesses and investors in Sharjah and Pakistan.

He noted that the forum is a pivotal step in strengthening economic and trade ties between the UAE and Pakistan, providing a platform to explore investment opportunities in both countries and forge strategic partnerships that serve shared aspirations.

Al Shamsi added that the Sharjah Chamber has worked diligently to launch the Pakistan Business Council as part of the broader network of business councils operating under its umbrella. In September, the Chamber hosted the first meeting of the founding members of the Council, marking the official launch of its operations.

The Council plays a significant role in strengthening investment and trade relations between the business community in Sharjah and the UAE at large and its counterpart in Pakistan. It lays a solid foundation for mutual benefit and contributes to the sustainable economic development of both countries.

Concluding his speech, Al Shamsi expressed confidence that the future of partnerships between the business communities of Sharjah and Pakistan is rife with promising opportunities. He pointed to the robust growth in bilateral economic relations, noting that the non-oil foreign trade volume between the UAE and Pakistan reached AED 25.7 billion in 2022, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to 2021.

As part of the Sharjah Chamber's active participation in the forum, Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section at SCCI, gave an informative speech during a panel discussion titled "The Investment Landscape in Sharjah". She highlighted the pivotal role of business councils operating under the Chamber's umbrella in advancing economic ties with various countries.

She emphasised the Chamber's commitment to supporting these councils to fulfil their mandate of strengthening cooperation and increasing trade and investment exchange between Sharjah and the represented nations, as well as informing business leaders about the many investment opportunities available in the emirate. This approach, she noted, is instrumental in fostering partnerships that enhance Sharjah's business ecosystem.

Al Marzouqi affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber has equipped business councils with all necessary services and support to maximise their role in enhancing collaboration and building direct communication channels between Sharjah's business community and its counterparts worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor