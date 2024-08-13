Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PROCOMER discuss participation in trade exhibits

Dubai [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has engaged in discussions with an official delegation from the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), exploring avenues for enhancing reciprocal participation in trade exhibitions hosted by both nations.

Both sides also discussed fostering communication between business leaders to boost investments, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, and expand joint exports and investments between the two countries across various vital sectors.

This came during a meeting, held at the Sharjah Chamber's headquarters, between Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber, and Mario Saenz, Director of Exports at PROCOMER.

Fatima Khalifa Al-Muqrab, Head of the International Relations Department at SCCI, along with other officials from both sides, attended the meeting as well.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Chamber extended an invitation to the Costa Rican delegation to participate in the upcoming edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, which is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Chamber and is scheduled to take place in October 2024. The invitation underscores SCCI's commitment to enhancing bilateral trade.

In return, the delegation invited the Sharjah Chamber to visit Costa Rica's stands at World of Coffee and GITEX exhibitions in Dubai, offering an opportunity to explore Costa Rican products showcased at these international events.

Mohammed Al Awadi emphasised that the prospects for commercial cooperation and export enhancement with Costa Rica are diverse; thanks to the highly successful Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two nations.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Costa Rica has shown promising growth, reaching $65 million in 2023. The agreement is poised to further stimulate trade flows and unlock new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries across various sectors.

Al Awadi highlighted Sharjah's ongoing growth in key sectors such as logistics, technology, and media, which align with the emirate's strategic goals of attracting foreign investments, diversifying its economy, and promoting innovation and sustainability.

For their part, the Costa Rican delegation showcased the various available opportunities and the initiatives currently undertaken by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), particularly in the fields of technology, gaming, Artificial Intelligence, and media.

The delegation also offered insight into Costa Rica's aspirations to increase trade cooperation with Sharjah and establish partnerships that would enhance Costa Rican exports to the UAE, particularly in the food industry.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maximizing efforts to strengthen the collaboration between business communities and representatives of the private sector in Sharjah and Costa Rica.

They urged businesses to capitalize on the various opportunities available in trade and investment fields, fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity for both nations. (ANI/WAM)

