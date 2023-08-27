Sharjah Charity International receives applications for ninth mass wedding

Sharjah [UAE], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has announced the start of receiving applications to participate in the ninth mass wedding within the country.

The mass wedding is scheduled to be organised in conjunction with the country's celebrations of the 52nd National Day, for a number of young people with limited income who are about to get married.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashdi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Mass Wedding Project, stated that under the guidance of the SCI’s Board of Directors and in implementation of what was approved by the general strategic plan, it was decided to organise the ninth mass wedding project.

This comes with the aim of strengthening belonging and loyalty in the hearts of young people towards serving the country and contributing effectively to building society.

He added that submission of applications for participation in the mass wedding project is through the website only, and according to a number of requirements approved by the higher committee for the mass wedding project.

He stressed that as soon as the time period specified for receiving applications expires, all those applications will be studied to find out which groups are most eligible to participate in this project, calling on those who are about to get married to take advantage of this initiative. (ANI/WAM)

