Sharjah Economic Development Department issues, renews 17,722 licenses during Q1-24

Sharjah [UAE], May 6 (ANI/WAM): During Q1 2024, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) issued and renewed a total of 17,722 licenses, processed via various channels including the SEDD smart application, website, service centres, headquarter, and branches. Among these, 2,129 were new licenses while 15,593 were renewals, marking a 1 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

SEDD Chairman, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, emphasised the importance of these indicators in evaluating the emirate's economic status, highlighting SEDD's commitment to achieving comprehensive development that fosters economic growth.

He stressed the need for high-quality services and efficient transaction processes to support investors and the business community.

Director of Registration and Licensing Department, Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, pointed out that commercial licenses accounted for the highest number, followed by professional and industrial licenses. The renewal trend reflects the confidence of businesses in Sharjah's economic environment.

The data also revealed significant demand in various sectors, including fast food, used car trading, ready-made clothes, perfumes, and construction materials, indicating a diverse and competitive economy.

SEDD Branches completed 11,186 licenses issuance and renewal during Q1 2024. The Industrial Branch led in issued licenses, with significant contributions from other regions. Renewals were predominantly in the Industrial Area Branch.

Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department, Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, highlighted SEDD's efforts in handling transactions and consumer complaints. The department also conducted inspections to ensure the accuracy and safety of commercial practices.

Consumer protection complaints were prevalent, underscoring the importance of consumer awareness and reporting illegal practices. Al Suwaidi encouraged consumers to engage with SEDD through various channels to address any violations or concerns promptly.(ANI/WAM)

