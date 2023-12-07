Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival to return in February 2024

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has announced that its Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) will be back for its 7th annual edition on February 3-4 next year at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Organisers said with the theme 'Our Shared Canvas', SEF 2024 is an ode to the incredible shared impact entrepreneurs leave on communities worldwide. As we witness tumultuous times, the festival's slogan is a reminder that it is through collaboration and a strong sense of community that we shape a bright, sustainable and community-driven future for all.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the festival, Najla Al Midfa, CEO at Sheraa, stated, "For six years, SEF has had a central place in Sheraa's efforts to boost Sharjah's contributions to the global entrepreneurship movement."

The festival has become a mainstay for local and regional entrepreneurial communities, and thousands look forward to coming together on our platform to meet, reconnect and forge new friendships, as they partake in critical discussions on how they can fuel their entrepreneurial success and maximise their impact in the world.

"After hosting our biggest and most successful edition last year, we are gearing up to give our audiences an even bigger celebration of fresh ideas, ingenuity and innovation with the 7th annual edition."

Sheraa has also revealed that the festival's programme will be led by over 100 distinguished speakers from 15 countries. Industry luminaries who have given us unicorns and pioneering solutions in a diversity of sectors will be delving deep into their own journeys of successes and failures, offering festival attendees diverse, inspirational and practical insights into what it really means to be an entrepreneur.

SEF 2024 is gearing up to deliver an unprecedented content programme, that has been designed around key streams of 'impact', 'founders', 'community' and 'creativity'. Each stream boasts a detailed agenda of a wide range of deep dives, hands-on workshops, masterclasses and more, to offer founders, VCs, tech leaders and ecosystem enablers a vibrant platform to connect, learn, ideate and scout the next big opportunity. (ANI/WAM)

