Sharjah highlights newest digital technologies at GITEX Global 2024

Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): During the second day of GITEX Global 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Sharjah Government Pavilion experienced significant interaction from leading visitors and specialists in technology and innovation.

The pavilion highlighted Sharjah's newest digital technologies, designed to advance digital transformation and enhance government services, attracting significant attention.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion and Director-General of Sharjah Digital Authority, visited the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, and was received by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Government Empowerment Department in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Saud received an update on the AI-driven digital solutions that have improved customer experience and fostered innovation and efficiency in government operations. He additionally explored the pavilions of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Dubai Digital Authority.

The projects and initiatives at the Sharjah Government Pavilion embody the emirate's commitment to embracing top-tier digital solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency, flexibility, and speed of government operations.

The Sharjah Sports Council has introduced the "Hakam" (Referee) app as part of its innovative initiatives for the Sharjah Sports Challenge. This app encourages the public to visit parks and participate in physical activities, developed in collaboration with Sharjah Municipality. The application enables users to monitor their health, find parks, and engage in sports challenges.

Furthermore, the Holy Quran Academy of Sharjah has launched the "Tilawa" (Quranic Recitation) app, leveraging AI to provide extensive experience in Quran recitation, correction, and comparison among various readings. Users have the option to record their recitations for later review.

The Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department provided virtual tours of its wheat and dairy farms, highlighting advanced biotechnology at the Sharjah Wheat Farm, which has cultivated 550 non-GMO varieties. We also highlighted the advanced monitoring systems at Mleiha Dairy Farm, which feature smart collars and robots to ensure the welfare of the cattle.

The Sharjah Central Finance Department introduced the "Al-Mustashrif" (Sharjah Future) app, leveraging AI to analyse financial data gathered over 25 years. This innovation allows for precise forecasting of government revenues and expenditures, as well as efficient resource planning. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor