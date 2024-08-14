Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 to take place on September 18-19

Dubai [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): Under the theme 'A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,' the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), set to take place on September 18-19 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, will present a comprehensive agenda discussing vital economic issues and trends at local and global levels, their impact on investor choices, investment sustainability, and the shaping of modern economic sectors.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the forum will convene local and international decision-makers, investment and economic experts, and business leaders, who will also deliberate ways to enhance youth and women's participation in shaping a smart and sustainable future economy.

The two-day forum will address AI from a unique perspective, focussing on how it can achieve deeper integration in industrial, agricultural, and commercial processes and deliver public, health, and educational services. This will be examined through the lens of smart solutions for these sectors and the comprehensive integration of AI systems into the infrastructure of these industries.

This also aligns with the UAE's efforts to leverage AI in achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, centred on launching developmental programmes and projects and achieving 100 percent data analysis by 2031, positioning the UAE as the world's leading government in AI investment across its vital sectors.

Marwan Saleh Alichla, General Coordinator of the SIF Committee, said, "The 7th edition of SIF offers a prime opportunity for investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs in the technology and AI sectors, as well as those directly and indirectly affiliated with these industries, to explore the latest trends, exchange expertise, and network with industry leaders and their peers from around the world. Furthermore, the forum will spotlight investment opportunities in emerging and innovative sectors within Sharjah, further strengthening its competitiveness and global status as a preferred destination for investment."

As part of SIF's agenda, the forum will underscore the vital link between responsible investment and sustainable growth, highlighting key strategies that drive positive outcomes for economies, societies, and the environment. By showcasing leading global practices, the event will demonstrate how strategic investments can enhance economic resilience, foster diversity, and elevate living standards.

SIF's agenda will spotlight various innovations, including advanced inventory management systems, demand forecasting tools, shipment tracking technologies, and strategies for resolving emergent issues.

The 7th edition will include a range of events and sessions to support these goals, such as specialised workshops on skill development and the application of AI technologies. In addition, panel discussions will feature insights from global economic leaders and government officials from local and regional contexts. The forum will serve as a platform for prominent entrepreneurs who share their success stories alongside inspiring speeches to foster a culture of growth and innovation, guide start-up owners towards success, and strengthen competitiveness. (ANI/WAM)

