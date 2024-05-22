Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly reach final of President's Handball Cup
By ANI | Published: May 22, 2024 06:46 AM2024-05-22T06:46:12+5:302024-05-22T06:50:04+5:30
Dubai [UAE], May 22 (UAE/WAM): The Sharjah Club handball team qualified for the final of the Cup of the President of the State, after its victory today over Al Jazira 34-26 in the semi-final, which was held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club hall.
Shabab Al-Ahly qualified for the same round after defeating Maliha 27-26 in the Al-Wasl Club hall, to meet Al-Sharjah in the final match next Friday, at a neutral stadium, which will be determined later. (UAE/WAM)
