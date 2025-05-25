Shashi Tharoor-led delegation meets academic leaders in New York reaffirming India's resolve to combat terrorism

New York, May 25 The all-party delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and the media in New York.

The Consulate General of India in New York announced on X that "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon’ble MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and media in New York. The discussions underscored India's steadfast national resolve to combat terrorism - united in voice, resolute in action."

The statement came during the Indian delegation's diplomatic outreach visit to the US, where members reiterated India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

According to an official statement by the Consulate, "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, arrived in New York as part of a diplomatic outreach aimed at projecting India's united and resolute stance against terrorism."

The Indian representatives held engagements with leading think-tanks, academic institutions, and media organisations in New York. These interactions focused on strengthening India-US strategic relations and emphasised the importance of global cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, it said.

The delegation conveyed India's "firm message of zero tolerance and unified national resolve against terrorism", and advocated for "stronger international mechanisms to counter terrorism, disrupt its support networks, and bring perpetrators to justice."

The delegation includes senior Indian lawmakers and diplomats: Bhubaneswar Kalita and Milind Murli Deora (Rajya Sabha MPs), Shashank Mani Tripathi and Ganti Harish Madhur (Lok Sabha MPs), and Ambassador (Retd.) Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

As part of their visit, the delegation paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

"As a mark of solemn remembrance and solidarity, the delegation visited the 'National September 11 Memorial & Museum' and paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the tragic 9/11 attacks," the statement said, reaffirming India's solidarity with all victims of terrorism globally.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic global outreach following Operation Sindoor, to build consensus among key international stakeholders in addressing the complex and evolving threats posed by terrorism.

