Shawn Jay-Z Carter and Sean Diddy Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl at 2000 MTV VMAs Afterparty

Shawn Jay-Z Carter and Sean Diddy Combs are accused of raping a then 13-year-old girl at MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000, according to the reports referring civil lawsuit filed on Sunday. Another celebrity was along with them and watched the assault on the minor as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting her, said a lawsuit without naming the celebrity.

Jay-Z denied the allegations made against him in the filing, which Roc Nation shared on social media platform X. Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit that was originally filed in October as one of several anonymous complaints by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

Many of the lawsuits did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to be named, but in this case, the judge said the then-13-year-old showed sufficient cause to continue anonymously. Carter was identified in the original complaint as Celebrity A.

The alleged victim claims in a lawsuit she went to Radio City Music Hall and was approaching limousines hoping to spot a celebrity when a driver told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” The lawsuit alleges she was later taken to the party and raped by both men while others watched.