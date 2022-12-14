Shehbaz decries 'callous IMF' amid flood devastation

Islamabad, Dec 14 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decried a "callous IMF", saying that the global lender had put shackles on the country because of which the governments efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims and providing relief to the masses had become a huge challenge.

The premier said that the government was facing many difficulties and challenges, reports The Express Tribune.

"On the one hand, the government is burdened by the economic destruction caused by the previous government and the resulting inflation, while there are the strict conditions of the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," he said, adding: "We need funds for flood recovery but the IMF has shackled us."

"It is a big challenge but there is no question of giving up... The government coalition will work together and mitigate the sufferings of the people. We will not rest until the (flood-affected) people are settled in their homes."

The Prime Minister criticised his predecessor Imran Khan for instigating people for his personal gains but expressed the hope that the masses would not fall prey to his negative campaign, The Express Tribune reported.

"He knows the plight of the people but he doesn't care," he added.

Sharif stressed the importance of completing road access from Balochistan to the rest of the country.

"Balochistan is the most important province of the country and the development of Pakistan is incomplete without its development."

