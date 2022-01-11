Shehbaz Sharif, Balawal seek judicial commission into Murree deaths, ask Imran Khan to quit

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has asked for the formation of a judicial commission to probe deaths of 23 tourists during snowfall in Murree and has said that PM Imran Khan should quit.

"We will not agree on less than the formation of a judicial commission to probe the deaths of 23 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles during snowfall in Murree," the Opposition leader said while taking part in a debate on the Murree tragedy said, reported The News International.

"Prime Minister should quit if his Government could not handle rush in Murree and avert the human disaster," he added.

Pakistan's Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also showed his support for the formation of a judicial commission.

"I will also request you to use your good offices to form the judicial commission," he said, reported the newspaper.

Pakistan on Sunday formed a committee to probe the deaths of more than 20 people stranded in their vehicles in snow-hit Murree.

A notification was issued after the names of its members were finalised, according to which Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasrullah has been appointed as the convener, reported Geo News.

Provincial secretaries Ali Sarfaraz and Asad Gil have been named as members of the committee. In addition, Assistant Inspector General Farooq Mazhar has also been named as a member.

Notably, at least 23 people died in Pakistan's Murree after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight, local media reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

