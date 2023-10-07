Shehbaz Sharif confirms PML-N leader Nawaz's return to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 7 : Following the medical report sent to the Lahore High Court, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the PML-N leader would return to Pakistan as planned on October 21, reported Dawn.

After Nawaz Sharif's legal team submitted his fresh reports on Friday, doctors and lawyers gave him consent to travel back.

As per Nawaz's report, he had "some residual anginal symptoms" which would require "frequent follow-up investigations" in London and Pakistan.

The report was signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, part of Guy's and St Thomas' National Health Service Foundation Trust.

Nawaz Sharif spent his last in London at Stanhope House, according to the party's de facto London headquarters.

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Nawaz's arrival during a press conference in Lahore, Dawn reported.

He cleared the uncertainty revolving around Nawaz's return and further said that he would address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan after his arrival and "give an economic roadmap to steer the country out of crises".

According to Pakistan-based Dawn, Shehbaz Sharif talked about his brother's achievements as well as challenges faced during his tenure as the premiere along with the 'difficult decision' of removing former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no confidence in April 2022 to "save the state".

Moreover, he also compared the two parties; PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shehbaz noted that as per the surveys in 2018, the PML-N was poised to win the elections, however, the PTI won through "massive rigging".

When asked about whether the PTI would not contest elections, he said, "We want free and fair elections and whosoever wins, the result should be acceptable to all."

However, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the party's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was not returning to the country to "seek revenge" but rather to take the nation towards prosperity, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Nawaz Sharif is currently facing various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor