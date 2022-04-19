Shehbaz Sharif holds first meeting with Pak army chief Bajwa

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This meet came a week after Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan by ousting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

During the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Gen Bajwa, professional matters, including national security issues, were discussed.

"Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting," Pakistan's prime minister's office said in a statement.

Notably, this meeting came a few days after Pakistan's military media wing announced that Pakistan's COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa is not seeking an extension of his term.

Addressing a press conference last week, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Bajwa will complete his tenure in November this year.

"Let me put this to rest. The chief of army staff is neither seeking an extension nor will he accept an extension. No matter what, he will be retiring on the 29th of November 2022," Major Iftikhar was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

