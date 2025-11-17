Sheikh Hasina, Ousted Bangladesh PM, Sentenced to Death for Crimes Against Humanity

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death on Monday, November 17, by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICR-1) in Dhaka over the violence and killings during the July-August 2024 agitation.

Hasina and two others—former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamaland, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun—were tried for crimes against humanity. Hasina was found guilty on the three counts: preventing justice, ordering killings and failing to take measures to stop punitive killings.

A tribunal court in Dhaka spared ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun from the death penalty. Al-Mamun, after he became a state witness. The judges said there was evidence that Hasina herself ordered the use of helicopters and lethal weapons against the protesters in Dhaka.

It was also reported that her government then denied medical aid and got the victims admitted under false names and hid bullet injuries. The sentencing by the ICT, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, on Monday was broadcast live.