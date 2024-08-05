Sheikh Hasina Resigned As PM, Interim Government to Run the Country, Says Bangladesh Army Chief Waker Uz Zaman (Watch Video)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, confirmed Army Chief Waker Uz Zaman during the press conference on Monday, August 5, amid a violent protest that resulted in over 300 deaths in the country.

Waker Uz Zaman said a new government will run the country after discussions with the President. "We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," Zaman said.

"No need of curfew or any emergency in country, will find a solution to crisis by tonight," added Bangladesh Army Chief. Zaman said he has asked both Army and police not to fire any shots.