Sheikh Hasina Resigns: Bangladesh Protesters Storm Former PM's Residence Loot Fish, Chicken and Furniture (Watch Video)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today resigned and left the capital Dhaka amid violent clashes as vast crowds of angry protesters demanded her resignation. Hundreds of thousands of protesters defied curfew, marching on the capital's streets and later storming the Prime Minister's palace. Visuals showed crowds running into the premier's official residence in Dhaka, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

#Bangladesh: Full video of protestors storming PM’s palace in Dhaka. Protestors can be seen inside the office of Sheikh Hasina.pic.twitter.com/I0F0vPJYpY — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 5, 2024

TV channel images showed hundreds of people ransacking the building and taking away chicken, fish, vegetables and furniture. Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said an interim government will be formed after the prime minister resigned and fled the capital in the face of overwhelming protests. "We will form an interim government," he said. Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Hasina's 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to step down.

The demonstrations have grown into a wider anti-government movement across Bangladesh. It has attracted people from all strata of Bangladesh society, including film stars, musicians and singers. Songs calling for people's support have spread widely on social media.The protesters had earlier dismissed Ms Hasina's invitation for dialogue aimed at quelling escalating violence and consolidated their demands into a unified call for her resignation.

