Sheikh Hasina's entourage members start leaving from India

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Members of the Sheikh Hasina entourage, who reached India with her on Monday, have now started departing from India for their next destinations.

Along with the two sisters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, a significant number of associates had also come to India on August 5.

Most of the members of the entourage have now started leaving India for their next destinations, sources told ANI.

Sheikh Hasina and her sister, along with other associates had to flee Bangladesh in a hurry to save their lives.

All the team members in her entourage came to India in a hurry, as many of them could not even carry clothing or any other daily-use items with them. The Indian protocol officials deployed with the entourage helped the members of Hasina's team to buy clothes and other items, they said.

The team members were in a state of shock due to the experience and scenes witnessed by them back home in the last few days, the sources said.

The number of associates of the two sisters from the most reputed political family of Bangladesh are in double digits and they arrived in India along with her, the sources said.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was constantly in touch with the officials and met Hasina as soon as she landed in Delhi. The team was provided immediate help and taken to safe houses in Delhi, they said.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, 5, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests.

The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight. Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, The Daily Star reported.

Waker-Uz-Zaman indicated that the interim government might comprise 15 members. However, he did not mention their names and possible tenure of the government.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman expressed hope that normalcy would return within three to four days as the situation in Bangladesh is improving significantly. He said that those involved in the crimes committed over the past few days will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them.

