Sheikh Zayed, Fatima bint Mubarak shaped UAE's vision on women's empowerment: Omar Al Darei

Cairo [Egypt], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, affirmed that the UAE has a longstanding record of women's empowerment, dating back to the era of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Speaking at the opening session of the 35th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, held in Cairo, under the theme "The Role of Women in Building Awareness", Omar Al Darei said that Sheikh Zayed believed in the potential of women and supported them, alongside Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Al Darei emphasised that women are the stronghold against extremist ideologies and play a fundamental role in strengthening the sense of national identity in future generations and promoting values of moderation, tolerance, and education. He explained that women, as the first educators, are the foundation of upbringing and ethics.

Al Darei underscored the importance of addressing women's issues such as education, employment, and involvement in decision-making.

He called for renewing religious discourse and supporting women's participation in this field. (ANI/WAM)

