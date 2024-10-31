Sheikh Zayed Festival commences tomorrow

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and supervision by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of Sheikh Zayed Festival's Higher Organising Committee, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will commence its 2024-2025 season tomorrow, Friday, under the theme "Hayakum", running until February 28 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The festival's Higher Organising Committee confirmed that preparations are complete to welcome visitors from around the world. A spectacular array of fireworks, drone displays, and numerous other surprises will celebrate the festival's new edition.

Considered one of the UAE's largest cultural and entertainment events, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will offer 120 days of diverse activities and events.

The Committee noted that this year's edition will include significant enhancements designed to delight visitors through a wide range of activities and performances tailored for all audiences, reaffirming the festival's role as a leading hub of cultural and civilisational exchange.

On the first day, the public can enjoy an extensive lineup of interactive and unique entertainment, including an opening parade with large-scale displays and leading performers delivering a global show across the festival grounds, open-air circus shows on the Fountain Stage, gift distributions, traditional military band performances, and numerous heritage and folkloric competitions as well as dynamic sports entertainment activities.

Visitors can spend their weekend immersed in culture and entertainment with exclusive fireworks and drone shows painting artistic illuminations in the night sky, alongside live performances at the Emirates Fountain, laser displays, the Al Wathba Floating Market, a flying restaurant, and the Rare Breed Sanctuary. Thousands of new activities await for the festival's upcoming season.

The UAE Heritage Pavilions will welcome visitors, residents, and tourists from around the world, offering a glimpse into the UAE's authentic traditions and the foundational role played by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in building and establishing a nation, through many pavilions and sections, notably the Heritage Village, which will feature a variety of cultural and traditional activities, including local markets, handicrafts, and various live heritage performances to immerse visitors in the nation's rich cultural heritage.

The international pavilions at the festival will also host unique performances and events for visitors to experience each participating nation's culture, customs, and products, presenting a rich, cultural atmosphere through diverse heritage displays.

Several government entities are participating in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, recognising its significance, including the National Archives and Library, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi Majlis, Camel Racing Federation, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and the Arabian Saluki Centre.

During their participation, these entities will highlight the national identity and community engagement and enhance social ties among citizens and visitors through a wide range of events, interactive workshops, and cultural exhibitions that reinforce UAE values, providing opportunities for everyone to explore the UAE's rich history and authentic traditions.

This season, the 'Amusement City' at the festival adds new excitement with an extensive range of new and enhanced virtual reality games suitable for all ages, alongside a thrilling haunted house experience and numerous other games and adventures. Visitors can also participate in competitions, prize draws, and a variety of valuable awards.

New festivals across the event's venues and pavilions will create unique celebratory atmospheres each time attendees visit. These include the Union Day Celebrations Festival, Children and Cartoon Characters Festival, New Year's Festival, Light and Laser Festival, Arts and Floral Festival, East Asia Festival, Food and Sweets Festival, and the Ramadan 'Month of Giving' Festival.

This year's festival will also offer a broad selection of popular and international restaurants, along with mobile food trucks serving thousands of daily dishes to suit all tastes, providing visitors with a world of culinary experiences for the first time.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will welcome the public daily from 16:00 hours to midnight during the week and until 01:00 on weekends and public holidays, offering a chance to spend valuable time with family and friends in an outdoor setting with a wide array of activities, events, and competitions suitable for all ages. (ANI/WAM)

