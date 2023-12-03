Shekhar Ravjiani offers playback chance to 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

Mumbai, Nov 3 Singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani, who has launched his record label 'Garuudaa Musiic', offered an 'Indian Idol 14' contestant Adya Mishra to record a song for his music label, saying her voice is extraordinary.

The evergreen music-composer duo, 'Anand Ji - Milind Ji' graced the stage of singing reality show.

Celebrating 'Hits of Anand - Milind', the contestants belt out their iconic chartbusters to impress judge Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar, a guest judge for this weekend.

But it was contestant Adya Mishra who caught the attention of Anand Ji-Milind ji and Shekhar by singing 'Banno Teri Ankhiyan' from the 1950 classic 'Dushmani' and 'Channe Ke Khet Main' from the 1994 film 'Anjaam'.

Fascinated with her singing style, both Anand-Milind, and Shekhar offered Adya playback singing opportunities, making it a memorable day for her.

Praising Adya, Shekhar said: "In February this year, I opened my music company record label 'Garuudaa Musiic', and since then, we have recorded 14 songs. I've been very fortunate to work with new people who are ex-Berklee students and those who belong to various parts of our country."

"I have collaborated with them, along with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and it’s been a great journey thus far while recording the songs. My wish is that you sing one song for my music label. Your voice is very unique and extraordinary, lots of love," he added.

Shreya shared: "What a moment! From the time you started singing, Shekhar was smitten by your voice. Your voice is indeed unique and is meant to be a composer's muse. I was so happy when Shekhar gave you this opportunity!"

Milind said: “I don’t even think you’re aware of how fantastic your vocal range is. It’s so different when it comes to texture. In fact, with the songs you sang today, if you would have been in our era, we would have composed more songs! Your voice is simply amazing. And before we could say anything, Shekhar has already announced that he wants to collaborate with you. But we too are opening a music label and we too will make you sing.”

The show airs on Sony.

