"She'll be a terrible president...": Donald Trump's fresh attack on Kamala Harris

Washington, DC [US], August 16 : With Vice President Kamala Harris throwing a tough challenge against her rival and former US President Donald Trump, the latter rejected calls from allies to refocus on policy, claiming he is "entitled to personal attacks," according to The Hill.

Trump held a press conference at his Bedminster, N.J. property, where he spoke for about an hour before fielding questions from the media. Several reporters questioned him about the suggestion from several Republicans that he should be more restrained and stop making disparaging remarks about his opponent.

"As far as the personal attacks, I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country," Trump said.

"I think I'm entitled to personal attacks. I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president," he said further, attacking Harris in a fresh set of remarks.

"And I think it's very important that we win," he continued saying. "And whether the personal attacks are good, bad. She certainly attacks me personally. She actually called me weird."

When asked about remarks made by former opponent Nikki Haley suggesting that Trump's campaign should change course, Trump responded by saying he would manage his campaign "my way" but that he valued her input.

The former president held his second press conference in as many weeks in an attempt to slow down Harris's ascent to the Democratic nomination after she ousted President Biden in late July.

According to polling from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report released on Wednesday, Harris is ahead of Trump in five of the seven battleground statesArizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Pennsylvaniathat are likely to determine the outcome of November's election, The Hill reported.

In Nevada, Trump prevailed against Harris, but in Georgia, the two candidates were tied. Trump had earlier on Thursday announced the addition of multiple new staff members to his campaign, among them Corey Lewandowski, who oversaw his campaign in 2016 and wrote the book "Let Trump Be Trump." However, the former president refuted the notion that the adjustments to the staff indicated a more significant change in approach.

Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.

He announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate. If elected alongside Trump, Vance would become the second youngest vice president in American history.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, earning the support of 99 per cent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots at the Democratic National Convention recently.

She is the first woman of colour and the first Asian American to lead a major party ticket. Harris won 99 per cent of the vote, according to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

She had announced Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate.

Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

