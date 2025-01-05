Shin Bet confirms stabbing of elderly woman was terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities have confirmed that a violent stabbing attack in Jerusalem which injured a 74-year-old woman was a terror attack, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday.

The Shin Bet disclosed that a Palestinian resident of eastern Jerusalem was arrested for the violent stabbing attack in the woman's home in December.

Early findings from the investigation into the Dec. 19 stabbing suggested a motive beyond simple criminal intent, prompting the involvement of Shin Bet.

According to investigators, the suspect, a 60-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem who had previously worked as a cleaner in the victim's building, entered her apartment the day before under the pretext of providing repair services. After receiving an advance payment of 100 shekels ($27) for purchasing materials, he promised to return the next morning to complete the task.

The following day, the suspect arrived at her home, having already decided to carry out a premeditated attack.

During the visit, the suspect attempted to strangle the victim and believed he had killed her. As he left, he realized he had forgotten his walking stick and returned to retrieve it. At this point, noticing that the victim was still alive, he took a knife from her kitchen and repeatedly stabbed her in the upper body. Before fleeing, the suspect also stole jewelry and other valuables.

Despite her injuries, the victim managed to call her daughter, who immediately alerted authorities. Police and rescue teams arrived and transferred the woman to the hospital where she was in critical but stable condition.

Within hours, Israeli security forces arrested the suspect in the Ramallah area.

On Sunday, a court extended the suspect's detention while an indictment is due to be filed in the coming days. Charges are expected to include attempted murder, theft, and terrorism. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor