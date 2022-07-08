Shinzo Abe receiving blood transfusion, Japan's former PM still in critical condition

Shinzo Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi who is also the defence minister, told reporters in Tokyo that the former Japanese PM is currently receiving a blood transfusion in hospital and that attempts are being made to save his life. He denounced the attack as 'unacceptable. as per reports. Petro Poroshenko, the 5th President of Ukraine took to Twitter and said, "Deeply shocked by the assassination attempt against Shinzo Abe, former prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. Acts of such a brutality have no place in the civilized world.""I know him as a true statesman, a thoughtful interlocutor and a sincere friend of Ukraine. Our prayers are now with his family and friends, and everyone who knows and respects Abe," he added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation a day earlier, took to Twitter to condemn the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Johnson said, "Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further. Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.

