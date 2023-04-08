Ship with 20 tourists onboard sinks in Honduras, rescue operation underway

April 8, 2023

Tegucigalpa [Honduras], April 8 : A ship carrying 20 tourists sank in Honduras, CNN reported citing the Honduran Fire Department on Saturday.

The incident took place in Playa la Cabana, in the San Lorenzo area of Honduras, the fire department said. However, no casualties or injuries have been confirmed as of yet.

Search and rescue is underway. Further details awaited.

