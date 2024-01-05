Ship with Liberian flag hijacked off Somalia coast, 15 Indian crew aboard

15 Indian crew members are on board a Liberian-flagged vessel which was hijacked near Somalia's coast, news agency ANI quoted military officials as saying on Friday.The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the hijacked ship 'MV LILA NORFOLK', about which information was received around last evening.

Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on plane and communication has been established with the crew who were in a safe house on board the ship, ANI quoted military officials as saying