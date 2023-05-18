Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

San Francisco, May 18 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 59, has been spotted shirtless, sunbathing with his 53-year-old girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain.

Bezos has been dating Sanchez since 2018.

After spending time in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix, they were spotted aboard his new superyacht in Majorca, Spain, reports Hola.com.

They were seen on the deck of the boat, taking in the views of each other and the ocean.

Bezos wore blue swim trunks while Sanchez rocked a tiny pink bikini.

The yacht is 417-foot-long having the name Koru. It is also regarded as the world's largest sailing yacht with three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, as per Boat International.

Earlier in May, Bezos and Sanchez were spotted together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and were also spotted together while attending Coachella in April.

Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Blue Origin.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she revealed that Bezos is encouraging her to put together a five-member female crew to fly on a Blue Origin rocket to space.

The Emmy-winning TV host-turned-helicopter pilot became a well-known name when her relationship with the Amazon founder was made public in January 2019.

"It's going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," Sanchez was quoted as saying.

"I'm going to have to hold him (Bezos) back. He'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines," she added.



