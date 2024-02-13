Shooting at Bronx Subway Station Claims One Life, Injures Five; Suspects at Large

Six people were shot at subway station in the Bronx borough. This horifying incident took one persons life while other five were injured in the incident,Said New York City Police. This incident took place on Monday and as of now their is no aresst made and that it was not clear what condition the five injured people were in. The latest data indicates that crime on New York's subway system is still uncommon: approximately 3.8 million trips are made on an average weekday, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported 570 felony assaults throughout 2023.

Shootings are particularly rare: in 2022, a man with a handgun injured 10 people on a train passing through Brooklyn, marking the first mass shooting attack on the subway system since 1984. In May 2022, a man fatally shot 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on a Q train in what police described as an unprovoked assault.

Concerns about the subway's actual level of danger among passengers surged early in the pandemic, as the subway crime rate spiked in early 2020, but returned to normal levels in 2021. Riders' perceptions of the dangers remain high, despite declining crime rates. Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and former city police captain, has aimed to reassure unsettled commuters by increasing the presence of police officers in subway stations.