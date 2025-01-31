"Should not be condoned and falsely equated...": MEA on report on rising extremism in UK

New Delhi [India], January 31 : The Ministry of External Affairs, in response to the UK Home Office Report on rising extremism in the United Kingdom, has said that the nature of "separatist and extremism threat" in UK is "well known" and the report should not be "condoned and falsely equated".

This comes after UK media reports claimed a report mentioning about 'Hindu nationalism', 'Islamist extremism' and 'Khalistani extremism' regarding rising extremism in UK.

"Regarding UK we have some seen some reports on this particular matter. The nature of the separatist and extremist threat out of UK is well known I should not it should not be condoned and falsely equated so that is our response," Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

Talking about pending extradition requests of terrorists in Canada, Jaiswal said that there were approximately 26 pending extradition requests which have no update from their side.

"On the extradition request we have... 26 extradition requests pending which are pending there has been I don't have any update to share with you," he said.

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs called out Canada for not taking any action against criminals and anti-India elements, despite multiple requests for extradition and provisional arrest being sent by India over the last decade.

Jaiswal said that there are total of 26 pending extradition requests pending with the Canadian side.

"So as far as my information is concerned, there are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian side. These are over the last decade or more. Along with it, there are several provisional arrest requests, which are also pending with the Canadian side of several criminals," Jaiswal said in a press conference.

He further mentioned cetain names that are among those individuals sought for extradition; Gurjeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakbir Singh Landa, and Arshdeep Singh Gill, who are wanted on terror charges and related crimes.

The government's statement came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was earlier mentioned by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for being involved in the murder of Nijjar in September 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor