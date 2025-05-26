Showed tremendous amount of understanding for our position on current events with our neighbour: Tharoor on meeting Guyana's Vice-President

Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 : The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called upon the Vice-President of Guyana on Sunday (local time).

Speaking to media after the meeting, Tharoor hailed the discussions and noted that the talks also featured the larger issues in the relationship of Guyana and India.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "It was a phenomenal meeting."

Calling Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, "a good friend of the nation", Tharoor said, "He (Vice-President) showed a tremendous amount of understanding for our (India's) position on the current events with our neighbour."

Tharoor also noted that the discussions involved talks on the bilateral ties between India and Guyana.

He said, "We had a much broader ranging conversation about Guyana's development and the scope for India to be part of this narrative. There's a tremendous expansion taking place. Guyana, as you know, has discovered a lot of oil and gas. And with that, there's tremendous infrastructural changes happening- everything from highway construction to reforming the banking sector, telecoms, all sorts of areas, and there was a very clear signal that India would be welcome and Indians would be welcome to participate in this process. There was even an open invitation for Indians not only to come and participate in projects but to bring Indian workers who are welcome to stay and work because they have a small population here, just about three quarters of a million people."

He underscored, "It's a very exciting moment in the history of Guyana. So we came looking for understanding of our position. We found the understanding, but we also talked about larger issues in the relationship between our two countries."

Earlier, while speaking toon the visit of the Indian delegation to Guyana, VP Bharrat Jagdeo offered support to India in the fight against terrorism. The Vice President underscored the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist activities and also appreciated the visit of the Indian delegation to Guyana.

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

