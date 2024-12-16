"Shows importance Sri Lanka attaches...": Foreign Secy on President Dissanayake choosing India as first foreign destination

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India marks a pivotal moment in furthering the already robust partnership between the two nations. He emphasized that this visit, being Dissanayake's first foreign trip to India after assuming office, underscores the strong and multifaceted ties between the two nations.

During a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the visit of President Dissanayake's visi, Misri said, "The visit aims to expand this very robust partnership and take its frontiers even further. President Dissanayake thanked India for its instrumental role in finalising debt restructuring, and the provision of grant assistance to undertake development projects in Sri Lanka. In particular, he thanked India for USD 20.66 million as grant assistance to settle the payments related to seven completed lines of credit projects in Sri Lanka."

The Foreign Secretary further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation efforts.

"The Prime Minister affirmed our continued commitment to support Sri Lanka in its economic stabilisation efforts. PM further assured President Dissanayake that India's approach will be investment-based and grant-oriented...," Misri added.

Emphasizing Sri Lanka's importance as India's closest maritime neighbour, Misri said that the visit reflects the partnership rooted in India's "Neighborhood First policy" and "Vision SAGAR."

Misri said, "This is Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's first visit after assuming the presidency. The fact that he has chosen India to be his first foreign destination after assuming office, shows the importance that Sri Lanka attaches to the bilateral relationship with India. Sri Lanka is also India's closest maritime neighbour, and has been an integral part of India's neighbourhood first policy and India's Vision SAGAR."

Misri further mentioned that with India's support, including USD 4 billion in aid during 2022-2023 and continued involvement in Sri Lanka's financial stabilisation efforts, the two countries are deepening collaboration across key sectors such as trade, tourism, energy, and digital connectivity.

"India has time and again demonstrated that it is a reliable partner and trusted friend for Sri Lanka. India has always been the first responder. President Dissanayake thanked PM Narendra Modi for India's support, especially for USD 4 billion in aid in 2022-2023... India remains involved in this financial stabilisation effort for Sri Lanka through its engagement with the IMF... We are Sri Lanka's largest trade partner, the largest source of tourists and investment," he added.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted initiatives like UPI services in Sri Lanka and plans for inter-grid energy connections and LNG supply, which further boost the partnership.

"The countries are also pursuing various connectivity measures. We have enhanced our air and maritime connectivity. We are now working on several projects related to energy connectivity plans for inter-grid connectivity, a multi-product petroleum pipeline between the two countries, and the supply of LNG. In addition, there is also digital connectivity and this has taken a significant step forward through the introduction of UPI services in Sri Lanka," Misri said.

Earlier in the day, President Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for the warm hospitality extended to the Sri Lankan delegation.

"After becoming the President of Sri Lanka, this is my first foreign visit. I am so happy that I was able to come to Delhi on my first State visit. I want to thank India for the invitation extended to me and also for the warm hospitality that was extended to the whole delegation, including myself. I want to thank PM Modi and President Murmu...This visit paved the way for the cooperation between the two countries to be developed further," Dissanayake said.

Notably, the Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

