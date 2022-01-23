Shree Cement to decide on FY22 interim dividend on Feb 4 Board meet

New Delhi, Jan 23 Cement producer Shree Cements, in its next Board meeting, which is now scheduled to be held on February 4, is expected to declare the interim dividend for FY22.

Earlier, the Board meeting was supposed to be held on February 1, it had intimated the stock exchanges through a regulatory filing.

In its latest regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said: "We would like to inform you that the above Board meeting has been rescheduled and would now be held on Friday, 4th February, 2022 to consider and approve, inter-alia, un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2021 and declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22."

Accordingly, the record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared by the Board in the scheduled meeting, shall now be February 12, instead of February 9.

Founded in 1979, the cement maker serves the Indian and the Middle East markets.

Shree Cement has a consolidated cement production capacity of 47.4 million tonnes per annum.

