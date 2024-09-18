Shri Rohitkumar R. Vadhwana appointed as India's next Ambassador to Bolivia

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Rohitkumar R. Vadhwana has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Vadhwana is an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2010 batch. He is presently serving as Deputy High Commissioner at the High Commission of India in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement, the MEA said, "Rohitkumar R. Vadhwana (IFS: 2010), presently Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of India, Nairobi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Plurinational State of Bolivia."

The ministry also noted that Vadhwana is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health & pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building and development cooperation.

The Indian Embassy in Lima is concurrently accredited to Bolivia since April 1981. Bolivia opened a resident Mission in New Delhi in 2012. There are two Honorary Consuls General in Bolivia in La Paz and Santa Cruz.

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi gifted by Government of India was unveiled in La Paz on 31 August 2021 by the Mayor of La Paz and Ambassador of India. Indian community in Bolivias engaged in retail trade, transportation, agriculture, service sector, etc. An India Bolivia Friendship Association called Asociasion de Amistad Bolivia India (AABI) was formed in 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor