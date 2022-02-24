Shringla meets Bangladesh counterpart Momen, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen. In a productive meeting, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Shringla had spoken at the 10th India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue which was organized by the India Foundation.

In his interaction with Bangladesh Delegation at the Friendship Dialogue on Monday, Shringla had said that effective management of the border is key to facilitating economic linkages and people-to-people contact.

"We need to work closely to strengthen border infrastructure to ensure smooth transit of goods and people while ensuring that illegal activities are kept under check. An example of this approach is our objective of establishing additional border haats," he had said.

Shringla said that the two-way trade in the recent past has witnessed a quantum jump with exports from Bangladesh, for the first time, expected to cross USD two billion this year. Early conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement is vital to enhancing this momentum in trade," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

