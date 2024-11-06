'Sikh Americans for Trump' celebrate Republican victory in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], November 6 : A group called 'Sikh Americans for Trump' celebrated in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time) as Republican nominee Donald Trump edges closer to winning the presidential race.

The group, holding banners of 'Trump 2024' danced to dhols songs outside the White House.

Moreover, Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate with victories in West Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday, ensuring that Donald Trump's party will control at least one chamber of Congress next year.

Meanwhile, Trump also won Pennsylvania that gives him 19 electoral votes, together with wins in two of the other battleground states- Georgia (16 votes) and North Carolina (16 votes) according to projection by Decision Desk HQ.

Projected to come back to the White house after four years, Fox News projected Trump winning 277 electoral votes while Kamala Harris has 226 votes.

One of the members of the Sikh Americans for Trump, Jesse Singh, said, "Indian community, the entire South Asian community, Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus have all gathered here outside White House in large numbers, President Trump is going to win and with that happiness we are beating dhols and drums...we feel he will officially become the President of the United States in a few hours. It is past midnight and our whole team is waiting for the victory of President Trump."

According to CNN projections as of 2:36 AM (local time), President Trump has secured 266 electoral votes, just shy of 4 seats to cross the 270 majority mark to get elected president. CNN has projected Harris trailing far behind by only securing 188 electoral votes.

Moreover, former President Donald Trump also addressed a public rally at West Palm Beach, Florida claiming victory on Wednesday, while his counterpart Kamala Harris called off her speech scheduled to be held at Howard University.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor