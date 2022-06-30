Sikh body SGPC in coordination with Indian govt facilitate transfer of distressed Afghan minorities

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Government of India commenced the transfer of distressed Afghan minorities - Hindus and Sikhs.

A special flight comprising 11 Afghan Sikhs from Kabul to New Delhi was arranged at 11.30 am today which included Raqbir Singh who was injured in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on June 18 and the ashes of Sawinder Singh, killed in the attack.

SGPC provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan minorities by paying for their airfare. Kam Air, the largest private Afghan airline, flight no 4401 is airborne from Kabul and is expected to land in New Delhi at 12:45 pm.

The Sikh body also reiterated to provide financial aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India.

Officials of SGPC and Afghan Hindu and Sikh Community leaders were present at the airport to facilitate the distressed Afghan minorities.

After their arrival, the entire group will be leaving for Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, K Block, Tilak Nagar.

Harjinder Singh, President, SGPC, and Indian World Forum have directed their officials to facilitate these distressed persons at the highest level.

Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city.

ISKP released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. According to ISKP, 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack.

It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack and the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

However, in the attack, at least two civilians, including a Sikh man and a Muslim security guard, died and seven others were wounded. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital.

Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan. In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

