'Sikhya Langar' initiative unveiled to equip Sikh youth with essential skills, professional expertise 

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 7 : An initiative named “Sikhya Langar” has been unveiled towards equipping the Sikh youth with essential skills and professional expertise, Khalsa Vox reported, Khalsa Vox reported.

This movement started after a round-table conference held on Monday in Amritsar, under the patronage of Jathedar Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh and spearheaded by the Member of Parliament, Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

Representatives from 50 Sikh Sabha Gurdwara Committees and eminent Sikh historians attended the conference to hold discussions regarding strategies to enhance educational opportunities and uplift the Sikh community.

The participants unanimously passed resolutions that have been created to shape the course of Sikh education and skill development, according to Khalsa Vox report.

One of the key resolutions stressed that every Gurdwara should allocate a significant portion, particularly 15-20 per cent of its budget towards education initiatives.

This allocation would pave the way for the creation of dedicated education committees, tasked with making a comprehensive blueprint for the effective utilization of these funds, Khalsa Vox reported.

By focusing on critical areas such as addressing school dropouts and promoting higher education, these committees aim to foster a nurturing environment for learning and growth within the Sikh community. A central aspect of the “Sikhya Langar” initiative is the setting up of skill development centres in Gurdwaras around the world.

These centres will be developed to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping Sikh youth with essential employability skills. With a strong focus on developing robust industrial connections, these skill centres aim to secure job placements for the youth.

The “Sikhya Langar” aims to create a generation of Sikh youth who are academically proficient and equipped with the practical expertise needed to thrive in the modern job market. The initiative envisions a brighter, more prosperous future for all, according to Khalsa Vox report.

The vision set forth at the round-table conference promises to revolutionize the landscape of Sikh education and professional growth. It incorporates the spirit of compassion and service, demonstrating the essence of the Sikh faith, the report said.

The vision is expected to reverberate across the country, leaving a profound effect on generations to come, according to Khalsa Vox report.

The “Sikhya Langar” initiative stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Sikh community towards empowering its youth and preparing them to lead with excellence in the changing world.

