Silent Conversation exhibition: EAM Jaishankar appeals to support tribal artists by purchasing their artwork

New Delhi [India], October 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation' on Thursday and appealed to people to actively support tribal artists by purchasing their artwork, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and empowering their artistic contributions, particularly during the festive season like Diwali.

"As we are approaching Diwali, I urge you all to give this time an extra meaning to this festive season by supporting the tribal artists whose work we see today," Jaishankar said.

"As a Foreign Minister, we travel a lot and it is a diplomatic practice to give gifts, already in the tenures, we have diversified what is the heritage, showcasing of India abroad," he added.

Notably, to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and art forms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave beautifully crafted gifts to leaders of Laos, Thailand, New Zealand, and Japan at the 21st India-ASEAN Summit. These gifts included a silver lamp, a vintage brass Buddha statue, and a Patan Patola scarf. Each item highlighted the rich cultural heritage and artistry of India.

He had also gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to US President Joe Biden, during his three-day visit to US. PM Modi's gifts to the world leaders reflect India's rich culture and diversity comprising of traditional crafts manifested in the ubiquitous household products crafted with ingenuity from local areas.

Last year, the exhibition was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, on November 3, 2023. The President addressed the gathering, emphasising the need for a comprehensive and united approach towards addressing the issue of climate change, which is imperative not only for safeguarding the environment but also for the very survival of humanity.

The exhibition showcased the exceptional talent of 43 artists from 12 different states across India, representing a myriad of art styles such as Gond, Bhil, Patachitra, Khovar, Sohrai, Warli, and many more. The display highlighted the intricate relationship between tribal and other forest-dwelling communities residing around India's tiger reserves and their deep-rooted connection with the forest and wildlife.

This exhibition marks the beginning of a series that will be further showcased in other major cities in India, spreading the message of art, culture, and tiger conservation to a broader audience.

The 'Silent Conversation' exhibition aimed to create a sustainable market for tribal art, providing alternative livelihoods for marginalized communities while preserving their cultural heritage.

The event also raised awareness about tiger conservation, empowering tribal communities through art, and promoting cultural exchange.

