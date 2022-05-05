Sindh facing acute water crisis, asks Pak govt's help

Noting the acute water shortage in Pakistan, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has made an appeal to the federal government on Thursday to address the water crisis in Sindh and provide water to the province.

Memon, in his statement, has urged the federal government to pay heed to the ongoing water shortage prevailing in the Sindh province, reported the Express Tribune. He added that Sindh which has always played a crucial role in Pakistan's agricultural economy is now facing challenges.

"There is a severe shortage of drinking water in the province along with problems in irrigation canals," said the provincial minister. "The economy will face more difficulties if the situation is not addressed," he added.

Further, expressing his concerns over the severe water woes, Memon stated that the water scarcity is severely impacting "agricultural production and orchards," reported the Express Tribune.

"Farmers and cultivators are worried as the costs of crops were not being met," said Memon.

In addition, the Sindh Information Minister has also urged the federal government that the water supply to Sindh should be ensured under Pakistan's Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, reported the Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is estimated to be in the top 10 list of the world's countries facing water scarcity. Stressing on the cause of water issues, a UN representative cited climate change, floods, and drought as the reason.

( With inputs from ANI )

