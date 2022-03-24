Sindh Minister predicts Shahbaz Sharif to be next Pakistan PM

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Sindh Agriculture Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of the country, reported Pak vernacular media.

In a statement, Wassan said that the ruling government's coalition partners - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have also decided about their future as they will part their way from the current Imran Khan government and join the opposition.

He further said that Imran Khan's days will be over before March 28 and preparations are underway to send him to prison, adding that he will be most probably put in Adiala or Khairpur Central Jail, according to Pak vernacular media.

The PPP leader further said that the Opposition might form a caretaker government after the success of the no-confidence motion. General elections will be declared after that and Shahbaz Sharif will be the next Prime Minister, he added.

Meanwhile, in a big blow to Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote, three major allies of the ruling government - MQM-P, PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to join the opposition alliance, Geo News reported citing sources.

The sources said that all three allies of the ruling government will soon (expectedly till March 25) announce to join the Opposition in the campaign to oust Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's party is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.

Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. The crucial session of the National Assembly is summoned on March 25.

Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

( With inputs from ANI )

