Singapore Chief Justice calls on President Murmu, discusses role of tech in ensuring 'justice accessible for all'

The Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged views on ensuring accessible justice for all.

The President and the Chief Justice of Singapore discussed the role of technology in ensuring accessible justice for all.

In a tweet, the official Twitter account of Singapore in India wrote, "Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon @SingaporeCourts had a warm call on President of India Droupadi Murmu @RashtrapatiBhvn earlier tdy where they exchanged views on how to ensure accessible justice for all, such as through greater outreach & better use of tech. - HC Wong."

Notably, Justice Menon attended and watched the proceedings of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted, "Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Singapore Sundaresh Menon called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President and Chief Justice Menon exchanged views on the importance of making justice accessible to all."

On November 6, 2012, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was named Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He is Singapore's first Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Menon earned a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) in 1986 from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws in 1991 from Harvard Law School. In 1987, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore, and in 1992, as an attorney and counsellor-at-law in New York, according to Singapore Government Agency Website, Singapore Courts, The Judiciary.

He was a Supreme Court Judicial Commissioner from 2006 to 2007. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Counsel and was appointed the 6th Attorney-General of Singapore in 2010, a position he resigned from shortly before his nomination as a Judge of Appeal in 2012.

At present, Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon is scheduled to deliver the first annual lecture for the 73rd Foundation day of the country's top court on Saturday.

CJI Chandrachud welcomed Justice Menon and called it an honour to invite him as he would deliver the first annual lecture on "The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World" on the occasion of the Foundation day of the Supreme Court on February 4.

The apex court would commemorate its 73rd anniversary in an event organised in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex.

The Supreme Court of India came into existence in 1950. It functioned from the Parliament House till it moved to the present building on Tilak Marg, New Delhi, which has a 27.6 metre high dome and a spacious colonnaded verandah.

The top court came into being two days after the country became the Sovereign Democratic Republic on January 28, 1950.

