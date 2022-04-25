Singapore reports 2,044 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,182,168.

Of the new cases, 259 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,785 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 249 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,741 local transmissions and 44 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 263 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 1,325, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor