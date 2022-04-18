Singapore reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,162,780.

Among the total cases, there were 2,402 local transmissions and 78 imported cases, respectively.

Of the new local cases, 263 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,139 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 261 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.No death was reported from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the total death toll at 1,316, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor