Singapore reports 3,431 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,431 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,332,656.

Of the new cases, 310 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 3,121 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 290 were local transmissions and 20 were imported cases. Among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 2,947 were local transmissions and 174 were imported cases.

A total of 226 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with four cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,396, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

